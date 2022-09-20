The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Bandera Partners Llc Buys 31,041 Shares

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 31,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $509,382.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,183,387 shares in the company, valued at $35,829,380.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joint alerts:

On Monday, September 19th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 2,325 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $37,758.00.

Joint Stock Up 0.5 %

JYNT traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 145,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,155. The company has a market capitalization of $242.51 million, a PE ratio of 111.21 and a beta of 1.30. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.77 million. Joint had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. On average, research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Joint in the first quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Joint by 36.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Joint in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Joint by 6.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

About Joint

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.