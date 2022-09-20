The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 19,629 Shares

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 19,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $84,993.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,713,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,711,251.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

On Friday, September 16th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 200,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $900,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 37,785 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $188,547.15.

On Monday, September 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 38,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $209,760.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 18,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $109,620.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 45,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $271,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 25,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 15,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $92,100.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 40,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $241,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,084 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $134,305.08.

On Monday, August 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 35,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $231,815.00.

Oncology Institute Stock Down 0.7 %

Oncology Institute stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.49. 200,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,185. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67.

Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $24,375,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,732,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Triatomic Management LP grew its holdings in Oncology Institute by 7.0% in the first quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 428,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TOI shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Oncology Institute in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.