The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,931 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.08. 135,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,188. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.92.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

