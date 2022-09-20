The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Hits $0.0407

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $4.45 million and $156.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00018261 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2020. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,321,486 coins. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

