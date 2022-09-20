Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.8% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 25,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,074,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.0% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 67,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,927,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $7.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $532.31. 41,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,163. The stock has a market cap of $208.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $567.63 and its 200 day moving average is $558.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

