Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 137,452 shares.The stock last traded at $16.80 and had previously closed at $16.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.62 million, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Thermon Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,937,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 476,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 398,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 116,463 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 106,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.