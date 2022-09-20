Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 137,452 shares.The stock last traded at $16.80 and had previously closed at $16.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.
Thermon Group Stock Down 0.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.62 million, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Thermon Group
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thermon Group (THR)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.