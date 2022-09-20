THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 148 ($1.79) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

THGPF has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut THG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Liberum Capital cut THG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on THG from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Monday.

THG Stock Performance

THGPF remained flat at 0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. THG has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.77.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

Featured Stories

