Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Gap Down to $12.70

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.70, but opened at $12.31. Thoughtworks shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TWKS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.04.

Thoughtworks Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60.

Insider Activity at Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $29,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,500. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 548.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thoughtworks by 30.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

