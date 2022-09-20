TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading Down 5.5%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.05. 6,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 469,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

TimkenSteel Stock Down 6.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $690.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.04). TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $415.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 2.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 9.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

