Timothy Francis Mccourt Sells 360 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CME Group Trading Down 0.4 %

CME traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.72. The stock had a trading volume of 808,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.62. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

