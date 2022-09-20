Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.23. 8,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,592. The company has a market capitalization of $637.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Titan Machinery from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 47.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth $341,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

