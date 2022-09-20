TL Private Wealth Acquires 26,693 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,693 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 3.7% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TL Private Wealth owned 0.32% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $49.76. 3,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,731. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $57.39.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

