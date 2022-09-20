TL Private Wealth Has $869,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 462.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,496,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.80. 5,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,604. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day moving average is $92.81.

