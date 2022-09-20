Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 9,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 10,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16.

About Top Glove Co. Bhd.

(Get Rating)

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate and synthetic latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.