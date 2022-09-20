Toro (NYSE:TTC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research raised Toro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $90.75 on Friday. Toro has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $106.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average of $83.28.

Insider Activity at Toro

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $730,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $612,714.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,802.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,861 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,046 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 11.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Toro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Toro by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Toro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

