Total Energy Services Inc Buys 10,000 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,000 shares in the company, valued at C$449,280.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 112,185 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$886,048.35.

On Sunday, July 31st, Total Energy Services Inc bought 63,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$455,225.40.

On Thursday, June 30th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 120,934 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$995,891.49.

TOT traded down C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 69,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$295.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.86. Total Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$9.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on TOT shares. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

