Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $8.03

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.03, but opened at $7.76. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 79 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.