Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $8.03

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.03, but opened at $7.76. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 79 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.71.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
