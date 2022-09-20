Trellus Management Company LLC Buys Shares of 120,000 Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD)

Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLD. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Velo3D in the fourth quarter valued at $295,720,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Velo3D by 46.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,193,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,855 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Velo3D by 67.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,275,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 917,849 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the first quarter valued at about $2,181,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Velo3D by 460.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 166,546 shares in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Velo3D Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,483. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. Velo3D, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $880.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 million. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 66.17% and a negative net margin of 36.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock.

Velo3D Profile

(Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.