Trellus Management Company LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,119 shares during the period. OPKO Health makes up about 1.8% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.09% of OPKO Health worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after buying an additional 10,014,088 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,006,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after buying an additional 3,037,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 485.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,579,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 2,138,491 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,081,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after buying an additional 2,003,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 41,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,204. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,506,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,088,187.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,506,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,088,187.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary J. Nabel purchased 240,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,857,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,445,209.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,040,000 shares of company stock worth $2,417,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

