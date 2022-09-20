Trellus Management Company LLC Makes New $592,000 Investment in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Tandem Diabetes Care accounts for about 0.7% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $759,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,427,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,851,000 after purchasing an additional 133,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,202 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after buying an additional 59,778 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $54.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,680. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
Further Reading
