Trellus Management Company LLC Sells 54,100 Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Trellus Management Company LLC trimmed its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,100 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

Shares of UVXY stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $10.28. 3,306,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,449,930. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $30.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.