Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Down 5.4%

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.33. 1,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 105,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMR. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Tremor International Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $526.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Tremor International in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tremor International in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tremor International in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tremor International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tremor International Company Profile
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
