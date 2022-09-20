Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Down 5.4%

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMRGet Rating)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.33. 1,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 105,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMR. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Tremor International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $526.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). Tremor International had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Tremor International Ltd will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Tremor International in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tremor International in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tremor International in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tremor International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tremor International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Articles

