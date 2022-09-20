Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Receives C$17.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on TCN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential to C$12.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Tricon Residential to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE TCN opened at C$13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$12.20 and a 52 week high of C$21.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.94. The company has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67.

Tricon Residential Cuts Dividend

Tricon Residential Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.