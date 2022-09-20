Trinity Capital’s (TRIN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a market cap of $481.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $20.26.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

Trinity Capital ( OTCMKTS:TRIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Capital

In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 6,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $95,505.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at $255,895.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 24,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $391,151.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 439,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,849.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 6,060 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $95,505.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at $255,895.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 34,152 shares of company stock worth $536,587 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $936,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its stake in Trinity Capital by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 606,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 66,852 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trinity Capital by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Trinity Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after buying an additional 26,867 shares during the period. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Capital

(Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.