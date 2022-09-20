Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.38.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Trip.com Group Stock Performance
Shares of TCOM stock opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 0.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
