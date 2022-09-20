Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.38.

TCOM opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,561,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 280,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,906,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,127,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

