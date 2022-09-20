Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW) Short Interest Up 19.2% in August

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

NASDAQ DCFCW traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.41. 24,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,231. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42. Tritium DCFC has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.88.

Tritium Pty Ltd. designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers also offers CAN-Ethernet bridge products that allow to access from a PC application to the vehicle CAN bus. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Murarrie, Australia.

