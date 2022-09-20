TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives $4.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.
Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of TrueCar to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueCar
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in TrueCar by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TrueCar by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in TrueCar by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.
TrueCar Stock Down 3.4 %
TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $42.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TrueCar
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.