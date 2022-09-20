TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives $4.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of TrueCar to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueCar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in TrueCar by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TrueCar by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in TrueCar by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $4.64.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $42.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TrueCar

(Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.