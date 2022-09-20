Tyman (LON:TYMN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $201.00

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 201 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 204.50 ($2.47), with a volume of 514801 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207 ($2.50).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tyman to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 241.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 272.47. The company has a market cap of £401.43 million and a PE ratio of 766.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio is 47.78%.

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

