U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Down to $12.89

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.89, but opened at $12.44. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 4,293 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLCA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 10th.

U.S. Silica Trading Down 4.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy Russell sold 14,974 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $232,845.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,687.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,229,467 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 214.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 756,500 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at $13,347,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 52.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,589,000 after buying an additional 508,648 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 969,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 401,681 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,349,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,667,000 after acquiring an additional 392,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

