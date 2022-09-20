UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the quarter. UBS Group accounts for 1.8% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth $4,987,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 122,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,720. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

