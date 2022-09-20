UBS Group Trims FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Target Price to $232.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $308.00 to $232.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FedEx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.57.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $162.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.99.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.