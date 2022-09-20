Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,180,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 2.6% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned 2.28% of Ulta Beauty worth $455,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.27.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $417.46. 22,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,405. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.96. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

