Ultra Clear 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,396.00 (UCR)

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Ultra Clear has a total market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra Clear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra Clear has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00121891 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002340 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,945.82 or 0.99999391 BTC.
About Ultra Clear
Ultra Clear (UCR) is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra Clear’s official website is ucrcoin.net.
Buying and Selling Ultra Clear
