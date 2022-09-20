Ultra Clear 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,396.00 (UCR)

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Ultra Clear has a total market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra Clear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra Clear has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra Clear alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00121891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002340 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,945.82 or 0.99999391 BTC.

About Ultra Clear

Ultra Clear (UCR) is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra Clear’s official website is ucrcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Ultra Clear

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra Clear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra Clear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra Clear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Clear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra Clear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.