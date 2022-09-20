Ultra (UOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $123.95 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002143 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $123.95 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,039.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.00591984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00257996 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00051502 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000942 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004953 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. Telegram | YouTube “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.