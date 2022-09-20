Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Shares of ULBI opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.54 million, a P/E ratio of -58.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

Insider Transactions at Ultralife

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 40,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $189,445.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 840,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 856,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 40,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $189,445.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 840,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,869.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 87,300 shares of company stock valued at $406,787 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

About Ultralife

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 44.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 901,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 5.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

