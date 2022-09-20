Umbrella Network Market Cap Reaches $701,905.86 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $701,905.86 and approximately $96,797.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively.Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens.”

