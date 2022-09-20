UniFarm (UFARM) Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

UniFarm (UFARM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. UniFarm has a total market capitalization of $94,736.52 and approximately $42,954.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniFarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniFarm has traded 3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00122809 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002332 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.00875999 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
UniFarm Coin Profile
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UniFarm is https://reddit.com/r/UniFarm_.
UniFarm Coin Trading
