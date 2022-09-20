Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 3.1% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.78. 30,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,643. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.33.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.22.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

