Unistake Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. During the last week, Unistake has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One Unistake coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $7,441.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unistake alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00122737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00878268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,325,890 coins. Unistake’s official website is unistake.com. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unistake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.