USDX [Kava] (USDX) Market Cap Hits $105.06 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00004942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $105.06 million and $278,854.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,055.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.00589308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00256818 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00052479 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000939 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

