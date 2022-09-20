USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Price Reaches $0.0189 on Exchanges

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $71,340.20 and $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,501.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.70 or 0.00572788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00252917 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00049324 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000869 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Diamond Launch (DLC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

