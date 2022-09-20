VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Position Lowered by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 844,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,361 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $22,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANGL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,493,000 after buying an additional 1,243,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,182,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,991,000 after buying an additional 96,367 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,023,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,686,000 after buying an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,549,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,054,000 after buying an additional 319,187 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.15. 37,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,775. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.