Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $89.27

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.27 and last traded at $89.27, with a volume of 934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.84.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.98.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 916.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.