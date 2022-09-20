Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $90.10

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $90.10 and last traded at $90.19, with a volume of 1839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.06.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,252 shares during the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

