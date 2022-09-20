Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.32. 6,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,803. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $125.69 and a 12-month high of $200.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.55.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

