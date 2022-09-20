Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Increased by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.0% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.24. 87,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,179,253. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

