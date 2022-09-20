Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Raised by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.4% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.50. The stock had a trading volume of 146,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,454. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.38.

