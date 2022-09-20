Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Boosted by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.19. 103,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,454. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.38.

