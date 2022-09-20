Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,002 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 349% compared to the typical volume of 1,115 call options.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.37. 84,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,454. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.31 and its 200 day moving average is $107.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

